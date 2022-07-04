Legendary NBA Star Names 4 Teams Kevin Durant Shouldn't Join

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Kevin Durant #52 of the United States attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With Kevin Durant trying to orchestrate a trade out of Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost anything for him.

But one former NBA star believes that there are four teams Durant shouldn't join. On Monday's edition of First Things First, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested that Durant avoid the urge to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

Walker explained that Durant can't make the argument that he's a "GOAT" if he keeps joining superteams. He encouraged Durant to try and be a competitor instead.

"I want KD to take a couple teams off his list — Suns, Warriors, Heat, Celtics. Leave them alone... KD, you're a 2x Finals MVP. You can be a GOAT in this league. You can't be the guy that wants to join a superteam. Be a competitor, you're too good of a player," Walker said.

It's a strong argument to be sure. Kevin Durant has taken all kinds of heat over the years for his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, where he promptly and easily won two NBA titles while reaching a third in 2019.

Durant was unable to get the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Golden State Warriors for several years, and in the eyes of fans his mentality changed to "if you can't beat them, join them."

Antoine Walker might be onto something here with his advice for KD.

Are there any other teams that Kevin Durant should avoid being traded to?