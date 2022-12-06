Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.

Even Tony Dungy was disgusted with what he was watching in the late stages of the game.

"Somebody will have to tell me what the Saints were thinking in the last 5 minutes of the game. Running out of bounds short of first down, throwing INC on 3rd-1, single covering Evans for 40 yd pass interference, 2nd down sack. Very strange decision-making????" Dungy tweeted.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Saints, who with a win would've been in the race to win the NFC South.

Instead, they're now 4-9 heading into their bye week with a lot more questions than answers right now.