Legendary NFL Kicker Has Prediction For Brett Maher

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates kicking a 63-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, except for one thing.

Kicker Brett Maher had a night to forget as he missed four extra-point attempts in a row. It's something that you hardly ever see at the NFL level.

That led to speculation that the Cowboys could be signing a new kicker for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers, but that's not going to happen.

Maher is the Cowboys' kicker for that game and former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica thinks he's going to have a big bounce-back performance.

"I would just say, do what you did throughout the year," Gramatica said, via TMZ. "Short memory. Forget about it. You're good enough. You got us here."

Considering how good Maher had been before this bad game, it's a good bet he will bounce back. He made 29-of-32 field goals and 50-of-53 extra points during the regular season.

If he can get back to that level, the Cowboys will have a much better chance of upsetting the 49ers.

Kickoff will be on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.