Legendary NFL Player Admits He’s Considering Coaching

Former NFL superstar/all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice is considering a return to the football field — this time at the coaching position.

While the idea of coaching at any level hadn’t really crossed his mind, Rice says he may have been inspired by his longtime rival and short-time teammate Deion Sanders.

“Not until Deion with Jackson State,” he said in an interview with Kyle T. Mosley of Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends last week.

“Because I felt like I played the game for such a long time. And I was so totally committed. And I just poured everything into my career, that I didn’t have anything left,” Rice added. “Because, as a coach, you really don’t have a life. I mean, coaching. It is hard, man, it takes up the majority of your time. But yeah, it takes a total commitment. And you got to be all in. So, it started to cross my mind just a little bit, now.”

Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders had 13 years of overlap in the NFL. Both perennial All-Pro talents, the two superstars spent 12 years as adversaries and one season as teammates with San Francisco in 1994.

Since taking over as the head coach of Jackson State in 2020, Coach Prime has revitalized the Tigers’ program — bringing in multiple big-name recruits and transfer portal pick-ups. This past season, he led his SWAC squad to an 11-2 overall record.

During his college days, Rice starred as a standout wide receiver for Mississippi Valley State — another HBCU in the SWAC.

Could Rice and Sanders become rivals yet again in the same college conference?