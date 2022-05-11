Legendary NFL Player Makes Prediction For Tom Brady's TV Future

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Tom Brady signed a massive broadcasting deal with Fox Sports that makes him the network's lead NFL analyst as soon as his playing days are over.

Ex-quarterbacks, like CBS' Tony Romo and ESPN's Troy Aikman, have proven to be well-liked as booth personalities. Brady is widely expected to follow as an excellent TV personality.

Legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson certainly seems to think so.

"I think he'll be great at it," Dickerson said, per TMZ Sports. "He's a quarterback. He knows all the systems. He'll be great. He'll be like Tony Romo and all those guys. I think he'll be good."

After his Hall of Fame career, Dickerson made a similar transition into the sports media world -- taking a role as the sideline reporter for ESPN's Monday Night Football in 2000-01.

With no previous broadcasting experience, Brady got this job purely off his legacy as a player. That being said, Dickerson believes the all-time great QB has what it takes to make the jump into the booth.

"Being a great quarterback doesn't mean you'll be a great commentator," Dickerson added, "but I think Tom will do a great job."

Fox gave Brady a massive 10-year, $375 million deal, making him the highest paid broadcaster in sports media history.