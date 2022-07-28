Legendary NFL Quarterback Blasts Former President Donald Trump

BURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason chastised former President Donald Trump for disrespecting victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey golf course is playing host to a LIV Golf event this weekend. The league has come under fire for being financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Given Saudi Arabia's ties to the attacks, Esiason made it clear he's not a fan of Trump's decision.

"That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, ‘what are we doing? We’re hosting a Saudi Arabian golf tournament with the Public Investment Fund from the government of Saudi Arabia at Trump Bedminster, right in the shadow of where these two buildings once stood?’ That’s what we’re doing here?" Esiason questioned.

Esiason called out Trump directly.

"The former president’s hosting this garbage over there and these guys are accepting this money,” Esiason continued. “It’s an insult to all the people that died on 9/11 and how their families were affected. But it’s also an insult to all the people that have died since 9/11 because of all the toxic carcinogens that they ingested while they were trying to clean this place up."

The golf course holding the tournament sits just an hour away from the site of the 9/11 attacks in New York City.