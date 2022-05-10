Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre Is Being Sued

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre is reportedly being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

This report first came from the Associated Press as the department, along with several other people and businesses, attempted to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars.

That money was originally intended to help a lot of poor people in the United States.

According to the article, the lawsuit says Favre and other people squandered $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

The lawsuit was filed less than two weeks after a mom and his son pled guilty to criminal charges related to bad spending.

Favre has yet to be charged, but he also reportedly still owes $228,000 of interest.

It remains to be seen where this goes from here and if Favre will have to appear in court sometime down the line.