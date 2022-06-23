Legendary NFL Running Back Has Reportedly Died

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The NFL world lost one of its all-time great running backs on Thursday with the passing of Hugh McElhenny. He was 93 years old.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that McElhenny passed away. They included a tribute package highlighting his career, which spanned from 1952 to 1964.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 1952 NFL Draft, McElhenny quickly emerged as one of the elite running backs from day one. He earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons, and led the NFL with 7.0 yards per carry as a rookie.

Over the next few years, McElhenny, John Henry Johnson, Joe Perry and Y.A. Tittle would form the "Million Dollar Backfield," which would set records for offensive output together. All four members of the group would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McElhenny was the last surviving member of the group.

Hugh McElhenny was nicknamed "The King" during his 13-year career and was one of the most feared running backs of his era.

On top of being a top notch running back, he was a dependable receiver and return man for the 49ers and later the Minnesota Vikings.

McElhenny was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 39 jersey was retired by the 49ers and he was a charter member of the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Our hearts go out to Hugh McElhenny's family and loved ones.