Legendary NFL Running Back Is Pursuing Another Sport

Frank Gore running the ball for the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of the NFL’s greatest running backs of all-time is pursuing another sport.

Frank Gore, who believes he could still play football, has declined interest from teams across the league. He’s currently pursuing another sport.

The 38-year-old running back has taken up boxing. Gore admitted that he’s been training for both football and boxing.

“I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore told NFL.com. “I’ve always loved boxing, so that’s what I’ve been doing. And we’re trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you’ll see me in the ring.”

According to NFL.com, a fight is possible:

Gore has spent the last few months actively training to get into the ring, and a source confirms that there is a high-profile fight in the works for Gore. Always a fight fan, Gore also hired noted fight agent Malki Kawa, who is also a football agent and negotiated Darius Leonard’s $99.25 million extension.

Celebrity boxing has become a pretty big trend in recent years. Many fans would likely pay up for a Frank Gore PPV fight.

Gore, a Florida native, played in the NFL from 2005-20. He made five Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2006.

Good luck to whoever faces Gore inside the boxing ring.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.