Legendary NFL Running Back Is Pursuing Another Sport

One of the NFL’s greatest running backs of all-time is pursuing another sport.

Frank Gore, who believes he could still play football, has declined interest from teams across the league. He’s currently pursuing another sport.

The 38-year-old running back has taken up boxing. Gore admitted that he’s been training for both football and boxing.

“I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore told NFL.com. “I’ve always loved boxing, so that’s what I’ve been doing. And we’re trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you’ll see me in the ring.”

According to NFL.com, a fight is possible:

Gore has spent the last few months actively training to get into the ring, and a source confirms that there is a high-profile fight in the works for Gore. Always a fight fan, Gore also hired noted fight agent Malki Kawa, who is also a football agent and negotiated Darius Leonard’s $99.25 million extension.

Celebrity boxing has become a pretty big trend in recent years. Many fans would likely pay up for a Frank Gore PPV fight.

Gore, a Florida native, played in the NFL from 2005-20. He made five Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2006.

Good luck to whoever faces Gore inside the boxing ring.