Legendary NFL Strength Coach Has Passed Away

The Chicago Bears organization is mourning the loss of a pioneering NFL strength coach.

On Wednesday, the team announced the passing of Clyde Emrich, who spent 50 years working for the Bears. He was 90 years old.

Today we mourn the loss of our pioneering strength coach Clyde Emrich. A staple at the Bears since 1971, "The Legend" left an impact that will remain for decades to come and we will miss him greatly. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2021

Emrich was one of the very first strength coaches to be hired in the NFL.

The legendary George Halas brought Emrich on in 1971, and he remained with the team until his untimely death.

Emrich last served as the team’s strength coach in 1991, but his legend lives on in the Bears facility since being enshrined in the franchise’s weight room in 2008.

Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs shared an Instagram post upon the news of Emrich’s passing.

One time for Clyde Emrich…

I became accustomed to our talks at the dinner table nights before the game. Always interesting stories at our table…that lead to great laughs. RIP https://t.co/jiwCiUhVRv — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) November 10, 2021

Nicknamed “The Legend,” Emrich was also an Olympic weightlifter. He represented the United States in the 1952 games in Helsinki.

Our thoughts go out to Emrich and his family, as well as the Bears organization.