Legendary Nike Figure Reportedly Died On Friday

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: The Nike 'swoosh' logo is displayed on the outside of the Nike SoHo store, June 15, 2017 in New York City. Nike announced plans on Thursday to cut about 2 percent of its global workforce. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The man behind one of the most iconic slogans in brand history has died.

Dan Wieden, the legendary figure behind Nike's iconic "Just Do It" slogan, died on Friday.

The powerful ad executive was 77 years old.

Mark J. Burns shared the news on social media.

"Dan Wieden, the ad icon behind Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan, died Friday at the age of 77. Wieden co-founded ad firm Wieden+Kennedy in 1982," he reported on Monday morning.

His firm announced the news earlier this weekend.

"Dan Wieden, March 6, 1945-September 30, 2022. Thank you Dan, for throwing the doors wide open for people to live up to their full potential. We will miss you so much," Wieden+Kennedy tweeted on Saturday.

Rest in peace, Dan.