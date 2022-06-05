Legendary Notre Dame Athletics Figure Has Died At 95

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 07: A member of Notre Dame Fighting Irish holds up his helmet on the opening kickoff during the game against the Stanford Cardinal on October 7, 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A legendary member of the Notre Dame athletics community has died at the age of 95.

Roger Valdiserri, a longtime Notre Dame sports information director, passed away earlier this month.

Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parsghian said no one knew the Fighting Irish better than Roger.

“No one ever understood Notre Dame better or represented it better,” Parseghian, Notre Dame’s football coach from 1964–74 said in the book, “Strong of Heart.” “Roger’s importance to the university is immeasurable.”

SIDs aren't often in the public eye, but they're instrumental to the teams and schools they work for.

Our thoughts are with Roger's friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.