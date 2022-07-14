Legendary Olympian Carl Lewis Has Landed A Coaching Job

In the 1980s and 1990s, Carl Lewis was one of the most dominant track stars in the entire world. Now he's continuing his career in the world of track and field - this time as a head coach.

On Thursday, the University of Houston track and field team announced that Lewis has been hired as head coach of their program. Lewis has worked with the team since 2013 and said in a statement that his goal is to win a national championship.

"I am excited to continue with this staff on our journey to win a national championship," Lewis said. "We wanted to continue the legacy of Leroy Burrell and Tom Tellez and agreed this was the way to do it..."

Lewis replaces Leroy Burrell as head coach. Burrell was Lewis' Olympic teammate, sharing gold with him in 1992. He has since joined Auburn as their head coach.

Carl Lewis ranks among the greatest track and field stars of all-time. He has nine Olympic gold medals and a silver. Lewis is also an eight-time World Championship gold medalist and a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist.

Among his accomplishments are two Olympic gold medals in the 100 meter dash, two golds in the 4x100 meter relay, and a whopping four golds in the long jump.

The 1984 Olympics saw Lewis become the first American since the great Jesse Owens to win gold medals at four events.

Suffice it to say, Houston have a real legend on their hands.