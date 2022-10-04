Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 01: A general view is seen of the Olympic rings in the Olympic Park on August 1, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old.

British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.

Jim waved off stadium security and held Derek as they crossed the line. He reportedly told his son, "We started this together and we’re going to finish this together."

"Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim," The Olympic Games posted on Twitter. "Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history."

As noted by Reuters, Jim Redmond was a torch bearer at the London Games 20 years later.

Our hearts go out to Derek and the rest of the Redmond family for their loss.