Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment
Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday.
Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to.
“I will say today’s player has a little more swag to them I guess,” Law said, via NESN. "They go out there and say their own peace through social media. They can get their version out. A lot of guys are getting paid so much money to where they don’t care."
"So, I think the level of respect may not be there as much. And, I think a lot of that is due to when a player is out there making 20 million bucks. I mean, great for the players, but then you got a coach that might be making two or three million bucks for an assistant coach. There is a different type of hierarchy there."
That's one way to say that money is the main issue for the lack of respect.
Maybe Belichick could have to relate to some of these younger players a bit better going forward.