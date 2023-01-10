Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday.

Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to.

“I will say today’s player has a little more swag to them I guess,” Law said, via NESN. "They go out there and say their own peace through social media. They can get their version out. A lot of guys are getting paid so much money to where they don’t care."

"So, I think the level of respect may not be there as much. And, I think a lot of that is due to when a player is out there making 20 million bucks. I mean, great for the players, but then you got a coach that might be making two or three million bucks for an assistant coach. There is a different type of hierarchy there."

That's one way to say that money is the main issue for the lack of respect.

Maybe Belichick could have to relate to some of these younger players a bit better going forward.