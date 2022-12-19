Legendary Patriots Star Was Arrested On Monday Morning

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the pillars of the New England Patriots' early dynasty years was reportedly arrested Monday morning.

Per WBZ NewsRadio, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on felony charges in Los Angeles.

According to LAPD records, the three-time Super Bowl champ was booked at 7 AM by detectives in West Hollywood and his bail has been set at $30,000.

It isn't known at this time what exactly the crimes are that he's accused of, but rumors are that it's connected to an alleged assault that occurred in recent weeks.

McGinest was drafted fourth overall by the Patriots out of USC back in 1994 where he played 12 seasons and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015, seven years after retiring from the NFL.

Since leaving the game, McGinest had found a second career in broadcasting as an analyst for the NFL Network.