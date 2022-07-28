Legendary Raiders Player Has Passed Away At 84

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former Raiders legend passed away.

Wayne Hawkins, who was an original member of the Raiders, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was 84 years old.

Hawkins started at right guard for the Raiders from 1960-69 making five AFL All-Star teams in the process.

Here's more about Hawkins from the Raiders:

Hawkins is among a small group of players, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Raiders Legends Jim Otto and Tom Flores, who played in all 10 seasons of the American Football League. A dominant guard out of the University of the Pacific, he was named to five-straight AFL All-Star Games from 1963-67 and was a member of the Raiders' AFL Championship team in 1967.

Our thoughts are with the Hawkins family.