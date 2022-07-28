Legendary Raiders Player Has Passed Away At 84
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former Raiders legend passed away.
Wayne Hawkins, who was an original member of the Raiders, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was 84 years old.
Hawkins started at right guard for the Raiders from 1960-69 making five AFL All-Star teams in the process.
Here's more about Hawkins from the Raiders:
Hawkins is among a small group of players, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Raiders Legends Jim Otto and Tom Flores, who played in all 10 seasons of the American Football League. A dominant guard out of the University of the Pacific, he was named to five-straight AFL All-Star Games from 1963-67 and was a member of the Raiders' AFL Championship team in 1967.
Our thoughts are with the Hawkins family.