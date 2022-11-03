Legendary Running Back Reacts To Being Named Interim Head Coach

AUBURN - OCTOBER 16: Photo of the Auburn University logo at the top of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

From the second-leading rusher in school history, to being its Auburn's first black head coach; the history of Cadillac Williams' hiring as interim HC isn't lost on him

The Tigers legend was promoted to head coach following Auburn's firing of Bryan Harsin, after four seasons of service as an assistant.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Williams could barely contain his excitement.

“I get goosebumps,” Williams said. “Never thought in a million years I’d be in this position.”

It's certainly not going to be easy for Cadillac to turn this season around. But he says if he can get the team back to playing "Auburn Football" that would be a success in his eyes.

"Honestly, that’s what I what I want to get these kids to do, man. Play hard and complete,” Williams admitted. “Win, lose or draw, if we do that, not only will we make ourselves proud but I know the Auburn family will be proud of us, too.”