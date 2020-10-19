Legendary Sports Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

One of the most-beloved sports broadcasters in North American history has decided to retire.

Monday morning, it was reported that legendary NHL announcer Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick has called it a career. News of the 74-year-old broadcaster’s retirement decision was first reported by the New York Post.

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, the incomparable Voice of the NHL, Monday morning will retire, as per a shared announcement with NBC Sports,” the Post reports.

Mike 'Doc' Emrick retiring from legendary NHL broadcasting career https://t.co/uBGlJLTkHF pic.twitter.com/ksIMkpHErq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 19, 2020

Emrick is one of the most-beloved broadcasters in sports. He’s been the voice of the NHL for decades on NBC, but he feels now is the time for retirement.

“I hope I can handle retirement OK,” Emrick told the New York Post, “especially since I’ve never done it before. But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.

“Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flyer miles — to not go anywhere.”

The sports world is paying tribute to Emrick’s career on Monday morning.

Happy trails and retirement to the legendary Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick. Congratulations on a magnificent broadcasting career and many thanks for your dedication to the game.#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/XPzCXtaCb9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 19, 2020

Doc Emrick is retiring, per the @nypost. ➖ 47 years covering professional hockey ➖ Called more than 3,750 games ➖ Worked 22 Stanley Cup Finals series, 19 NHL Winter Classic and Stadium Series games, 14 NHL All-Star Games, and was part of six Olympic Winter Games. pic.twitter.com/F3JQbaHFmf — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) October 19, 2020

All of us @SiriusXMNHL wish a happy retirement to the legendary Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick. Thank you for being such a great friend of the channel. pic.twitter.com/hSuMqfmG27 — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) October 19, 2020

The sports world will certainly miss hearing Emrick call games, but we hope he enjoys retirement to the fullest.