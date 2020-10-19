The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

One of the most-beloved sports broadcasters in North American history has decided to retire.

Monday morning, it was reported that legendary NHL announcer Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick has called it a career. News of the 74-year-old broadcaster’s retirement decision was first reported by the New York Post.

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, the incomparable Voice of the NHL, Monday morning will retire, as per a shared announcement with NBC Sports,” the Post reports.

Emrick is one of the most-beloved broadcasters in sports. He’s been the voice of the NHL for decades on NBC, but he feels now is the time for retirement.

“I hope I can handle retirement OK,” Emrick told the New York Post, “especially since I’ve never done it before. But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.

“Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flyer miles — to not go anywhere.”

The sports world is paying tribute to Emrick’s career on Monday morning.

The sports world will certainly miss hearing Emrick call games, but we hope he enjoys retirement to the fullest.


