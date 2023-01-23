Legendary Sports Doctor Reportedly Died On Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 01: A general view is seen of the Olympic rings in the Olympic Park on August 1, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Longtime sports orthopedist J. Richard Steadman passed away on Friday at the age of 85.

Steadman "died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning at his home in Vail, Colorado" according to a tweet from The Steadman Clinic over the weekend.

"We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts, and join us in celebrating the life of a true innovator, gifted surgeon, mentor and dear friend. We are forever #gratefulsteadys," another tweet read.

A graduate of Texas A&M, where he played football for Bear Bryant, Steadman became a renowned sports doctor and surgeon. He was the team doctor for the U.S. alpine ski team for nine Olympic games and also had a vibrant private practice until he retired in 2014.

According to the Associated Press, the athletes Steadman performed procedures on include Rod Woodson, Alex Rodriguez, Greg Norman, Mario Lemieux, Ronaldo, Martina Navratilova, Lindsay Davenport, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, John Elway, Bruce Smith, Bode Miller and Picabo Street.

Steadman is survived by his wife and two children.