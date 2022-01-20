Legendary Sports Illustrated Photographer Has Passed Away

James A. Drake, a longtime award-winning photographer for Sports Illustrated, has passed away at 89 years old. Leaving behind a legacy of countless iconic photos, he died of lung cancer in his Philadelphia home on Monday, Jan. 10.

After starting his career in 1959, Drake traveled the world over the next four decades in search of some of the most influential images in the magazine’s long history. Sports Illustrated used a whopping 79 of his well-thought-out shots as cover photos in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Drake covered nearly every major event and every big-name athlete from that period — snapping shots of the biggest stars on the biggest stages. His work on the golf course covering legendary athletes like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer is especially celebrated.

“In my opinion, he was the best golf photographer ever,” Drake’s former co-worker and fellow photographer Neil Leifer said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

RIP to James Drake, the good-as-it-got @sinow photographer who passed at age 90. These shots are just a few in a portfolio that stretches as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/FT48W6VgjB — Chris Stone (@LAT_ChrisStone) January 12, 2022

Drake left Sports Illustrated in 1980 to take a job as the picture editor for Inside Sports magazine. He returned to Sports Illustrated in 1986 and worked their again until 1990. After four more years as a freelance photographer for ABC Sports, he retired in 1994.

Drake, a longtime resident of Philadelphia and lover of Philly sports, is survived by his two sons Chris and Patrick, and his three grandchildren. His wife, Jean Casten, passed away in 2016.

“He was the kindest, most gentle person,” his son Chris said. “He always told us that he did what he always dreamed of doing.”