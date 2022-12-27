Legendary Sports Magazine Is Closing Operations This Month

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Copies of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition sit for sale on a shelf at a bookstore, May 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For those of a certain generation, many an afternoon was spent circling items in the Eastbay catalog. Unfortunately, those days are officially coming to a close.

Per Barstool Sports, the company will be closing at the end of this month after an iconic run that started in the mid-90s.

Many were heartbroken by the news.

"Dada team shoes, classic," a user replied.

"You had to be there," another tweeted.

"Always loved looking through the magazine as a kid! Never forget buying these shoes in 2009 from it," another user said.

"NOOOOO!!!! That’s so sad!!"

"Y'all wasn't outside man."

"This is a sad sad day."

"Dude," a user cried. "It was such a big deal to be able to afford a pair of shoes out of here when I was a kid, got my first pair of Nike track shoes from EB. Went up 2 sizes because that's all they had and I wanted a specific color LOL."

End of an era.