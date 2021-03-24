Legendary St. Louis Blues Player Reportedly Killed In Car Accident

Legendary St. Louis Blues defenseman Bobby Plager, 78, was killed in a car crash in Missouri Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The accident occurred along Interstate 64, according to KMOV. Two vehicles were reportedly involved, with a woman in the other car being taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Plager, an Ontario native, played for the Blues from 1967-78 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the New York Rangers. Along with his brothers Barclay and Billy, he helped the Blues reach the Stanley Cup Finals in three straight seasons from 1968-70.

Plager later went on to work in the Blues’ front office and also had a brief stint on the bench as the team’s head coach during the 1992-93 season.

“I don’t have words,” St. Louis-based television anchor Rene Knott wrote on Twitter. “Bobby was a great man. I always looked forward to seeing him and hearing his stories. I’m broken-hearted.”

I don’t have words. Bobby was a great man. I ALWAYS looked forward to seeing him and hearing his stories. I’m broken hearted. 🙏🏾😔💔 pic.twitter.com/YsmpsxlNDC — Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) March 24, 2021

Our hearts go out to Bobby Plager’s family and friends, and the entire St. Louis Blues organization, during this awful time.

May he rest in peace.