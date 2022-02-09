Legendary Super Bowl Fan Admits This Is Probably His Last

Don Crisman, a founding member of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, could be attending his final big game on Sunday.

The 85-year-old super fan recently told the Associated Press that he doesn’t expect to make it back to the Super Bowl after this weekend’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium.

Crisman said he’s “moving slower, but I guess that’s better than the alternative” as he prepares for what is likely his final championship appearance. But as a die-hard Patriots fan, he did say one thing may be able to get him out to Arizona in 2023.

“Barring a Mac Jones miracle next year,” he said. “One year at a time, but I’m feeling we’re very near the end.”

50 memories of 50 Super Bowls with Super fan, and Maine native, Don Crisman: https://t.co/fhL2d8XrPo pic.twitter.com/I821STaDJE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 30, 2017

Crisman is the eldest of the famous group of three who’ve attended every Super Bowl since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game 55 years ago. Gregory Eaton, 82, and Tom Henschel, 80, both plan on attending next year’s game — but also acknowledge that their incredible run could soon come to an end.

“I still think I have a few years left. I’m going to try to make it to 60 (Super Bowls). But old man age is catching up to all of us,” Henschel said.

These three friends will no doubt cherish what is likely their 56th and final Super Bowl together on Sunday.