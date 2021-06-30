Legendary Surfer Passed Away On Monday At 84

Legendary big-wave surfer Greg “Da Bull” Noll has passed away at the age of 84.

According to an Instagram post from his son’s company, Noll Surfboards, the world-famous surfer died of natural causes on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart the Noll family announces the death of our patriarch, Greg Noll,” the caption reads. “Greg died of natural causes on Monday June 28th, at the age of 84. We invite all of our friends and family to celebrate his life by sharing this post and your stories, pictures and experiences through your preferred platform.

“Aloha, The Noll Family.”

Traveling to famous surf locations like Southern California, Mexico, Australia and Hawaii in search of the biggest waves in the world, Noll established himself as one of the first and greatest big-wave surfers in history through his surfing days in the early 1950s and 1960s. Stories of the California native riding waves up to 30 feet high have captured the the imaginations of surf fans for decades.

His massive 230 lbs physique, booming personality and fearless approach to any wave he faced earned him the nickname “Da Bull.”

In addition to his legendary surfing prowess, Noll revolutionized the way surfboards were built with his signature boards, using balsa wood to make them lighter and easier to maneuver. He continued his impact of surf culture in 2010 when he launched and apparel line with his son Jed.

Along with his wife, Laurie, the all-time great surfer also had a daughter, Ashlyne, and sons Tate and Rhyn.

Our thoughts are with the Noll family through this loss.