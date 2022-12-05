Legendary Tennis Coach Reportedly Died On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Elise Mertens of Belgium serves the ball during her women's singles fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The sport of tennis lost a great one over the weekend with the passing of legendary coach Nick Bollettieri, who worked with some of the biggest names to ever pick up a racket.

The International Tennis Hall of Famer coached 10 World No. 1's over the course of his career. Including: Venus and Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Boris Becker, Martina Hingis, Jelena Jankovic and Marcelo Rios.

He was also a pioneer of the game creating the first year-round, live-in tennis academy back in the 1970s, now known as IMG Academy in Florida.

Former German tennis star Tommy Haas was one of the first to share a post on Bollettieri's transition. Saying via Instagram:

Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams. You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.

Bollettieri was 91-years-old.