Legendary Tennis Star Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic celebrates his title at Wimbledon.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the Men's Singles final against Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after competing in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The tennis star’s positive test report comes about a day after three other players who took part in the exhibitions tested positive.

Djokovic announced that both he and his wife, Jelena, tested positive. Their children have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tennis exhibitions in the middle of a pandemic. That criticism is likely only going to increase from here.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

Djokovic, 33, helped start the Adria Tour in the middle of the pandemic. Exhibitions were held in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar.

The tennis star defended the exhibition idea following his positive test, saying it was for charity.

