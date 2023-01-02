Legendary Tennis Star Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time has revealed a cancer diagnosis.

Martina Navratilova revealed on Monday that she's been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat and breast cancer.

Thankfully, the legendary tennis star believes her cancer is treatable.

"The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment," a representative for the legendary tennis star said in a statement.

The two cancers are not believed to be related to each other, though they are both early in stage.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," Navratilova said. "I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got."

Navratilova, 66, is widely considered to be one of the best players in history. She has 18 major singles titles and 31 major women's doubles titles.

Our thoughts are with her as she goes through treatment.