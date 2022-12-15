Legendary Tennis Star Was Officially Deported On Thursday

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Boris Becker arrives at court for his sentencing hearing alongside his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court on April 29, 2022 in London, England. Six-time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Boris Becker is sentenced today after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his bankruptcy in 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, a tennis legend was deported back to his home country after serving a prison sentence.

Boris Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released from prison today and swiftly traveled back to Germany.

ESPN has more details on his arrest and subsequent stint in prison:

The six-time Grand Slam champion champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He had been convicted by London's Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Despite serving less than a third of the initial sentence, Becker is headed home. The Home Office issued a statement as to why he was released so soon.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the statement read.

Becker won't face further punishment in Germany, according to the report.