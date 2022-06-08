Legendary Track Athlete Jesse Owens Receives Major Honor

Jesse Owens was among 30 individuals inducted into the inaugural class of the The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association's Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame.

Before etching his place in history as a four-time Olympic gold medalist, Owens set a record by winning four individual NCAA championships in 1935. He then replicated the feat for Ohio State in 1936. Those eight championships remain a record.

Owens, nicknamed the "Buckeye Bullet," also set five world records in under an hour during the 1935 Big Ten championships.

Owens famously won four Olympic gold medals for the United States in the 1936 Berlin Games. As a Black man, his remarkable performance defied Adolf Hitler's myth of Aryan supremacy in Nazi Germany.

He then returned home to face racism in the United States. Owens was not invited to the White House or offered any honors by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Men who completed their collegiate eligibility before 2000 and women before 2000 were eligible for induction.