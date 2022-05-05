Legendary U.S. Track Athlete Has Died At 78

(Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic distance runner and renowned writer Kenny Moore died in his Kailua, Hawaii, home on Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

Moore, an All-American track runner for the University of Oregon, finished 14th in the 1968 Olympic marathon for the United States and fourth in 1972.

He then covered track and field for Sports Illustrated for 25 years. Moore also wrote Bowerman and the Men of Oregon, a biography of Oregon coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, and the screenplay to the Without Limits movie about Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine.

Oregon's track and field Twitter page expressed condolences following Moore's passing.

"We are deeply saddened by today's news of the passing of UO distance great Kenny Moore. Among his contributions to track and field, he was an Olympian, UO All-American, journalist and screenwriter. Our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. You'll be missed, Kenny."

Former college teammate Bob Williams recalled Moore's tenacity to The Oregonian's Ken Goe.

“He tried to teach me a level of toughness I had never experienced,” Williams said. “He wanted me to be as tough as I could. When we were done, he said: ‘That’s going to help.’”

Moore's wife, Connie Johnston Moore, wrote that he "was already pretty distant and peaceful" before his breathing stopped in the morning.

Rest in peace, Kenny.