Legendary Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Is "Built" To Play For 1 NFL Team

After helping the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl last year, could Odell Beckham Jr. be the final piece of another team's championship puzzle in 2022? One NFL legend certainly believes so.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made the case that OBJ would be a perfect fit for America's Team. He argued that OBJ is "built" to play in Dallas.

"Odell is built to be in Dallas. He’s been wanting to play in Dallas for a long time. I believe (the Cowboys) do have the upper hand right now. It would be a great get if (Jerry) can get Odell. He would love to play for Dallas," Irvin said.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro receiver has not signed for a team this season. A big reason for that is an apparent injury OBJ has been recovering from - and was recently cleared to return.

The Cowboys quickly emerged as one of the top contenders to sign him, and the fans (plus Irvin) clearly want him.

Despite a rough start to the 2021 season while he was with the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. finished it strong with the Rams, coming up big for them in the postseason en route to winning his first Super Bowl.

The Cowboys need a receiver, OBJ needs a team (and needs to feel needed) - it seems like a good match on paper.

Will the Cowboys actually bring OBJ into the fold?