Legendary WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Against The Rock

Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the XFL's rebranded logo.

The XFL's rebranded logo is similar to Bird's TOGETHXR. The WNBA star took to Twitter nearly two months ago complaining about the similarity.

Since that tweet, Bird and Megan Rapinoe have threatened The Rock and the XFL. Now they're taking legal action.

TMZ Sports has more on the developing situation:

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed on Wednesday -- nearly four weeks after Bird and her fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, threatened to get lawyers involved following the XFL's creation of a new "X" logo. In the lawsuit, TOGETHXR -- a media org. co-founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel -- says the football league's logo, which was debuted on April 6, looks and feels "confusingly similar to TOGETHXR's brand and logo."

It's worth noting this lawsuit isn't entirely directed at The Rock, as its more centered on the XFL. But Johnson is now at the forefront of the rebranded football league due to his involvement.

The world-renowned actor is clearly excited about the XFL's new rebrand.

"Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture," he said on Twitter. "X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG!"

It'll be very interesting to see how this turns out.