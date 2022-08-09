Legendary WNBA Star Reacts To Brittney Griner's Sentence

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Last week, Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia. She was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison.

The majority of the sports world expressed its frustration with Griner's sentence. Some people believe it's too harsh for an athlete who had cannabis oil in their luggage at an airport.

During a recent interview, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie commented on Griner's sentence.

"It’s unfortunate," Leslie told Fox News. "But I’m hoping that everything will end up moving in the right direction. I know they had asked for her to plead guilty, she did. Let’s hope we can get an exchange and get her home as soon as possible. Brittney’s always in our prayers and we are all hopeful that this can all come to an end soon."

Leslie also said that Griner's situation could be a lesson for anyone who has been paying close attention.

"And we learned a lot from that lesson that, you know, for all of us. We have to make good choices and really conscious of how we move because every country is not the same and the rules are different and we have to know that."

The United States has discussed a prisoner swap with Russia that would bring Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan back home.

There is currently no timetable for Griner's return to the United States.