Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning
Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by friends and family.
She was 79 years old.
The UCLA women's basketball team broke the news with an official release.
"It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Billie Moore, a legendary basketball coach that graced Westwood with her presence. Moore was surrounded by friends and family in her final hours," the team wrote on Twitter.
Moore served as the Bruins' head coach from 1977-1993, leading UCLA to an AIAW national championship in 1978. She still holds the all-time wins record (296) for a women's basketball head coach in UCLA history.
Before her time at UCLA, she was head coach at Cal State Fullerton from 1969-77. Her overall head coaching record is 436-196.
Moore was a pioneer of women's sports. In fact, she was the first head coach for the first-ever Olympic women's basketball team — leading the team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.
She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.