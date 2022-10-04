Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old.

Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft.

Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson played for the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

After her playing career came to an end, Jackson became an assistant coach for the Longhorns.

Jackson was a game-changer on the court at Texas. She finished her college career as the only player in Texas women's basketball history to have at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks.

Former Texas women's basketball coach Jody Conradt released a statement on this heartbreaking news.

"Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," Conradt said. "She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Our thoughts are with Jackson's loved ones at this time.