Legendary WWE Star Reveals 1 Request She Turned Down

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: TV Personality Torrie Wilson attends the 4th annual "Ante Up For A Cancer Free Generation Poker Tournament And Casino Night" at Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Pro wrestling legend Torrie Wilson made headlines this week when she revealed there was one thing asked of her that she wouldn't do.

During a recent interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding there was one request she stopped short of fulfilling. According to Wilson, someone requested that she walk out with nothing but body paint on.

"I was in an era that was very raunchy," Wilson explained.

Here's more of what she said, via Fox News:

"There were things I had to say ‘no’ to. They wanted me to paint, like what Sable did. Paint my boobs and walk out there naked. And I said, ‘no.’ There are certain things that I turned down that maybe could’ve gotten ahead with but it just didn’t feel right."

The decision could have easily taken a toll on her career, but she didn't let that happen.

Wilson ended up in the WWE Hall of Fame a decade after her retirement from the spot.