Legendary WWE Star Reveals Son's Cause Of Death

WWE legend Kevin Nash has opened up about the tragic death of his son, Tristen.

Tristen passed away on Wednesday due to a seizure, according to his father. He went into cardiac arrest in his bedroom before he was transported to the hospital.

Nash said that Tristen was hooked up to a breathing tube and then got the news that he was in a coma and wouldn't survive.

He also said that just days before Tristen's death, they both decided to give up drinking alcohol.

Before his death, Tristen worked with his dad on the “Kliq THIS” podcast, which covered sports entertainment. He also played in a band called "The Builders."

Our thoughts are with the Nash family during this time.