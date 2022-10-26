Legendary Yankees Star Says He Would Fire Aaron Boone

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Despite a good amount of regular season success, it was another postseason burnout for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees in 2022.

After getting swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, many have questioned whether the Yankees need managerial, front office or roster shakeup. But if you ask one of the franchise's greats, it's probably time for Boone to go.

“If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," said Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."

New York has never advanced past the ALCS under Aaron Boone's direction and holds a 14-17 playoff record with him as skipper.

Recently, Hal Steinbrenner stuck behind Boone.

Telling the Associated Press, “As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager. I don’t see a change there.”