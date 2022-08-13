NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care.

Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966.

Dawson, 87, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He also has one of the most iconic photos in football history - which is being broadcast all over social media following the news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dawson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1957 draft. Unfortunately, he struggled to make much of an impact during his three seasons there and was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

He eventually joined the Dallas Texans of the American Football League in 1962 - a move that would define his career.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City and helped the team to a Super Bowl title en route to his historic career.

Dawson earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.