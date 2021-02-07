Former Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks Has Died

Leon Spinks, a former Heavyweight Champion who famously beat Muhammad Ali in 1978, passed away at the age of 67 Friday night.

Spinks took the boxing world by storm in the latest 1970s, the same time Ali entered the latter stages of his career. The up-and-comer took home the gold medal as a light heavyweight in the 1976 Olympics.

Less than two years later, Spinks stepped into the ring with Ali. The two went 15 rounds in one of the most competitive boxing matches ever witnessed. The split decision went in Spinks’ favor, giving the massive underdog the heavyweight title and his biggest win of his professional career. Spinks entered a rematch with Ali just seven months later, but lost in doing so.

Spinks died at 67 years old Friday night. He was reportedly suffering through prostate and other cancers, per ESPN’s report.

The boxing world is mourning the loss of a legend this weekend. Leon Spinks will always be remembered for his iconic victory over Muhammad Ali in 1978. Some consider it one of the biggest wins in boxing history.

The boxing world has lost Leon Spinks . We send our sympathy to Brenda, family and friends. May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/rGnPfbHWAp — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) February 6, 2021

RIP Leon Spinks. Former Heavyweight Champion of the World. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aCgakq5Mcb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 6, 2021

Saddened by the passing of former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, who passed away after a fight with cancer. 😞 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 6, 2021

We’re sending our condolences to the Spinks family and Leon’s friends during this time.

