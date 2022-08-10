Leonard Fournette Asked Which Buccaneers Teammate Has Stood Out The Most

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is heading into his third year with the team and is coming off one of his best seasons. And he has some thoughts on which teammates are stepping up right now.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fournette was asked which of his teammates have stood out and picked things up fastest. Fournette replied that it's "definitely" been wide receiver Julio Jones.

"Julio. Definitely," Fournette said.

The Buccaneers only recently acquired Jones. They signed him to a one-year deal at the end of July following his release from the Tennessee Titans in March.

In the 2010s, Julio Jones was one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. He made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections between 2011 and 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons.

But over the last two years, injuries and poor play have led to some of the worst years of his storied NFL career.

Going to the Tennessee Titans last year didn't revitalize his career. But perhaps going to the Bucs with Tom Brady will.

Right now the Hall of Fame seems like an impossibility for Jones due in large part to his lack of playoff success. He has made five playoff appearances in his career, reaching the Super Bowl in 2016

Will 2022 be the year that Julio Jones gets over the hump and wins a Super Bowl?