Leonard Fournette Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

It didn’t take very long for Leonard Fournette to make his free agency decision.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was released on Monday morning. The former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick was released following three seasons with the team.

Fournette has received some interest from multiple NFL contenders, but he’s reportedly made his final decision.

According to multiple reports, Fournette plans on signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette has since appeared to confirm the news, tweeting the following photo:

Fournette had an up-and-down time in Jacksonville. He had a promising rookie season, helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game, but things went downhill fast for the franchise after that.

Still, the former Jaguars star had kind words for the franchise on Monday.

“We have been through some up and downs but y’all have had my back through it all. You have my deepest respect and appreciation,” he tweeted, adding his thanks for the organization. “I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. To all my brothers in the locker room from 2017 until today, y’all are family for life. I wish each of you the absolute best in your careers. I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated and ready to get to work.”

Now, Fournette will hope to reach a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Co. in Tampa Bay.