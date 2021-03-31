The Spun

Leonard Fournette Explains Decision To Re-Sign With Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Playoff Lenny aka Lombardi Lenny aka Leonard Fournette will return to Tampa Bay for a chance to run it back in 2021. On Wednesday morning, the Buccaneers franchise officially announced the re-signing of their talented running back.

Fournette, who was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September, joined the Bucs’ stacked offense early on in the season — sharing the backfield with Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. After posting decent numbers through 13 regular-season games, the former No. 4 overall pick exploded during No. 5 seeded Tampa Bay’s postseason run.

The newly-signed RB set franchise records for both yards from scrimmage (448) and touchdowns (4) in a single postseason run. His incredible playoff performance was capped off with a 27-yard touchdown run in the Bucs’ 31-9 Super Bowl victory.

While these outstanding figures likely caught the eye of multiple prospective teams, the 2021 free agent decided to stay put in Tampa Bay.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Fournette explained his decision.

“It was a difficult process – I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself,” Fournette said, via 95.3 WDAE. “Instead of being the new face I came back to the team I enjoyed my process with.”

In any other year, Fournette’s playoff performance likely would’ve meant a big payday. But, with a struggling COVID-19 NFL market, the offers weren’t quite up to what the running back was looking for.

“The market was kind of low for everyone this year,” he explained.

Fournette’s decision to return caps off an incredible offseason for the defending champs.

With his re-signing, the Bucs have become the first team in the salary cap era (since 1994) to bring back all 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning squad.

 


