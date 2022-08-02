Leonard Fournette Explains Weight Gain: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

According to several reports, members of the Buccaneers coaching staff weren't happy with running back Leonard Fournette's weight gain this offseason.

Fournette is said to have showed up to OTAs at 260 pounds, over 30 pounds heavier than his listed weight of 228. When asked about his weight by the NFL Network, Playoff Lenny chalked it up to having "big genes."

It don’t matter to me, because I know who I am. I know that I can always get in shape. People don’t understand. As a running back, you have to recover. You’ve got to train, and then we have kids. I try to fit all that in the time I have to train, too. So, yeah, I mean I got big genes, so it is what it is.

The NFL world reacted to Fournette's response on Tuesday.

"Spelled jeans wrong ..." laughed one user. "He could definitely shake the weight by the season though. At least 10."

"I'm sure big shirts too," another replied.

The running back's trainer reportedly admitted that Fournette spent a good amount of time in the sauna to drop some weight ahead of training camp.