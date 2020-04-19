The Spun

5 Teams Named Trade Options For RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette runs with the football against the New York Jets.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs during the first half against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly put running back Leonard Fournette on the trading block ahead of the NFL Draft.

Fournette, 25, has reportedly been a topic of trade discussions for the AFC South franchise. He’s a player to watch heading into next week’s NFL Draft.

The former LSU Tigers star is scheduled to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. Jacksonville has until May 4 to exercise the fifth-year contract option for the No. 4 overall pick in 2017.

What teams could have interest in trading for Fournette? A couple of different NFL franchises have been listed potential destinations.

CBS Sports has named five landing spots for Fournette. One stands out: Buffalo.

The Bills are coming off an impressive 2019 season, making the playoffs with Josh Allen. Buffalo has a promising young roster and had a solid rushing attack last season. However, the Bills could use more firepower on offense.

Fournette might have been over-drafted at No. 4 overall, but he’s still extremely talented. He could be an ideal fit in cold-weather Buffalo.

The Dolphins, Lions, Colts and Buccaneers were also mentioned as possible trade options.

Where do you see Fournette ultimately playing in 2020?

