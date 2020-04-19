5 Teams Named Trade Options For RB Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly put running back Leonard Fournette on the trading block ahead of the NFL Draft.

Fournette, 25, has reportedly been a topic of trade discussions for the AFC South franchise. He’s a player to watch heading into next week’s NFL Draft.

The former LSU Tigers star is scheduled to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. Jacksonville has until May 4 to exercise the fifth-year contract option for the No. 4 overall pick in 2017.

What teams could have interest in trading for Fournette? A couple of different NFL franchises have been listed potential destinations.

CBS Sports has named five landing spots for Fournette. One stands out: Buffalo.

The Bills are coming off an impressive 2019 season, making the playoffs with Josh Allen. Buffalo has a promising young roster and had a solid rushing attack last season. However, the Bills could use more firepower on offense.

Fournette might have been over-drafted at No. 4 overall, but he’s still extremely talented. He could be an ideal fit in cold-weather Buffalo.

The Dolphins, Lions, Colts and Buccaneers were also mentioned as possible trade options.

Where do you see Fournette ultimately playing in 2020?