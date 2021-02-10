Heading into Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had been bestowed the nickname “Playoff Lenny.”

After the Bucs claimed a championship on Sunday night, Fournette gave himself a new name: “Super Bowl Lenny.”

Of course a nickname like that carries some weight, but it doesn’t exactly have the best ring to it. After a few post-Super-Bowl days to ponder his new moniker, Fournette has now decided to go with a more alliterative choice.

On Tuesday night, the star running back took to Twitter to dub himself “Lombardi Lenny.”

Through Tampa Bay’s four-game playoff run, Fournette led the league in postseason carries (64), rushing yards (300) and rushing touchdowns (3). In 13 regular season games this year, he collected just over these totals with 367 yards and six touchdowns.

With this playoff run, Fournette became just the third player (Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Davis) in NFL history to score a touchdown in all four postseason games (3 rushing, 1 receiving).

Clearly the “Playoff Lenny” nickname rang true — and so does “Lombardi Lenny.”

In a 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries en route to the Lombardi Trophy.

Without some offseason struggles prior to this year, Fournette never would’ve been able to earn these nicknames. Just before the season began, the Jaguars opted to cut their 2019 leading rusher. Tampa Bay quickly snatched the available running back and put him to work.

And what a decision that turned out to be. While the Bucs celebrated their championship win, the Jaguars sat at home after their league-worst 1-15 season.

With Fournette’s one-year deal now expiring, he has an important decision ahead of him. But, from the looks of things, “Lombardi Lenny” is thinking about a return to Tampa in 2021.

“Should we run it back @Buccaneers?????”

