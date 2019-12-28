Leonard Fournette Rules Himself Out Of Sunday’s Game vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will finish up their 2019 season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but they won’t have their star running back in uniform. Leonard Fournette informed his followers on Saturday that he’ll miss the contest.

Fournette, who played in every other regular season game this season, announced that he’ll be missing the game because of the flu. Fournette will finish the year with 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in 76 receptions for 522 yards.

Fournette’s status isn’t the only Jaguars-related news in the past hour. The team is reportedly set to move on from head coach Doug Marrone following the game as well.

Fournette announced the news on Twitter:

Unfortunately I want be able to play tomorrow due to the flu I have, my brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them same faces on my team next year pic.twitter.com/CCrDvz1VE9 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 28, 2019

While Fournette was durable this season, the Jaguars were underwhelming. Jacksonville is currently 5-10 and has clinched last place in the AFC South. The team has lost six of its last seven games.

Fournette will be back for the Jaguars next year, assuming he’s not traded. The former No. 4 pick will be in the last year of his four-year contract he signed with the team back in 2017.

The game is set to kick off at 4:25 PM ET on CBS.