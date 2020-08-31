Leonard Fournette Reacts To Getting Cut By The Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially released former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Leonard Fournette.

The AFC South franchise announced on Monday morning that they have cut the former first round selection. Fournette, 25, was heading into his fourth year with the franchise. It was an up-and-down three years in Duval for the former LSU Tigers star.

Fournette took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to react to the news, thanking Jaguars fans for their support during his time with the franchise.

“We have been through some up and downs but y’all have had my back through it all. You have my deepest respect and appreciation,” he tweeted, adding his thanks for the organization. “I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

To all my brothers in the locker room from 2017 until today, y’all are family for life. I wish each of you the absolute best in your careers.

I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated and ready to get to work.”

It’s unclear what will come next for Fournette, but betting odds have already been released for his next team.

There are four early favorites.