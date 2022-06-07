Leonard Fournette Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette always had a feeling that Tom Brady was going to come back.

Fournette spoke to the media on Tuesday and touched on how he couldn't see Brady going out like that after the Bucs lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

“I kind of knew because I told him I want to say two days after the game, I’m like, ’T, we can’t go out like that.’ And he agreed with me,” Fournette said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Like, we left too many mistakes on the field that kind of messed us up and we were playing catch-up the whole game. So I think as a champion, I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy."

In that game, the Bucs were down 27-3 in the third quarter before Brady brought them all the way back.

The game was tied 27-27 late in the fourth quarter when the Bucs called a Cover Zero which left Cooper Kupp wide open down the seam.

Stafford hit Kupp which put the Rams in field goal range and they won the game with just seconds remaining.

Tampa Bay is set to run it back this season with Brady at the helm, along with Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans at his disposal as weapons.

In a wide-open NFC, the Bucs have as good of a chance as anyone to get back to the Super Bowl.